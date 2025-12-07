ACC opens investigation against ex-president Abdul Hamid
The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) is investigating various allegations, including abuse of power, against former president Abdul Hamid.
ACC said that the investigation against Abdul Hamid is ongoing based on allegations including abuse of power for personal comfort and favour while he was president, loss of approximately Tk 240 million of the state in the name of the decoration-beautification project in the Nikunja-1 residential area, and illegal acquisition of wealth.
The organisation's director general, Akhtar Hossain, said this at a press conference held today, Sunday, at the ACC headquarters in Shegunbagicha, the capital.
ACC sources reported that the allegations stated that Abdul Hamid misused official power for personal luxury while serving as president. He caused damage to the government fund in the name of the decoration-beautification project in the Nikunja-1 area.
ACC said the organisation decided to investigate Abdul Hamid on 16 November. After that, a team was formed to investigate the allegation.