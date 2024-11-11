Govt cancels allocation of 700 acres of forest land in Cox’s Bazar

The government has canceled the allocation of 700 acres of forest land previously allotted to the public administration ministry for establishing Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Academy of Public Administration.

The cancellation came following the request of environment adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan to protect the forest land, said a media release of the environment ministry.

In a letter dated 10 November, signed by Aminur Rahman, deputy secretary of the land ministry, the Cox’s Bazar deputy commissioner was instructed to take necessary action and submit a report to the ministry on this matter.