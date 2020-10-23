'Safe environment needed for schools to reopen'

Adequate measures must be taken against the transmission of coronavirus before reopening schools, speakers said at a virtual dialogue organised by UNICEF.

Educational institutions have been closed for over seven months now since the outbreak of coronavirus. The students are losing out on their studies. The achievements which had been made in preventing child marriage, decreasing dropouts and increasing enrollment, are all at risk now due to this extended closure. The impact will be long-lasting in various sectors. It is essential to reopen educational institutions. However, this requires adequate preparation to ensure a safe environment before reopening.

These observations were made by speakers at a virtual dialogue on 'Reopening schools safely: Reality and the way forward.' The dialogue was organised by UNICEF, with Prothom Alo as media partner.