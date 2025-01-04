Freedom of expression, media will be threatened

Supreme Court senior lawyer Jyotirmoy Barua said the Cyber Protection Ordinance has been formulated on the structure of the Cyber Security Act but concerns still persist among citizens and professionals, especially journalists. Languages changed slightly but various definitions in the ordinations are given randomly while cyber bullying has no explanation and libel has been defined by many words. The ordinance has been prepared on a thought of exerting control. He also raised questions on the process of the formation of Cyber Protection Council.

This lawyer further said, will it no be a crime, according to section 25, if the matter holds artistic and educational value? Besides, religious sentiment was not defined. This section was in ICT Act, Digital Security Act and Cyber Security Act, but it benefited no minority people rather those were used against them.

International Crimes Tribunal assistant attorney general Md Saimum Reza Talukder said confusion shrouded over which version of the drat is going to be enacted as law during the Sheikh Hasina rule and confusion was created this time too. He expected the ordinance will be finalised in consultation with everyone.