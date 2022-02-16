Saifa Rahman languished in jail in Munia murder case

A Dhaka court sent Saifa Rahman Mim, an accused in the Mosharrat Jahan Munia murder case, to prison on Wednesday. Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Mainul Islam passed the order, reports UNB.

Earlier in the day, Alauddin, inspector of police bureau of investigation and also the investigating officer of the case, filed a petition before the court for keeping her in jail.

Defence lawyer advocate Gazi Shah Alam filed a petition for her bail. The court fixed Thursday for hearing the bail petition.

Earlier, on Tuesday, PBI Special Crime (South) arrested Mim for interrogation from her Dhanmondi residence, said PBI additional superintendent of police (Law and Media Branch) Md Abu Yusuf.