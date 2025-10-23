Abdul Awal Mintoo awarded 2025 Top Agri-Food Pioneer (TAP)

The World Food Prize Foundation, based in Iowa, USA, honors individuals who have made exceptional achievements in improving the quality, quantity, and availability of food worldwide. The Foundation's Council of Advisors, comprising former Heads of State, Ministers, and global leaders in agricultural science, education, and policy, oversees the selection of laureates whose work has significantly advanced human development and food sustainability, said a press release today.

The award celebrates individuals, whose work has had a profound impact on the global system, reflecting innovative science, leadership, and dedication to addressing critical issues in agriculture and food security. The selection of the laureates is announced in Washington DC, in the spring of the year.

The World Food Prize is awarded in partnership with the US Department of State. The laureates were honored at the prestigious Laureate Award Ceremony, held at the historic State Capitol in Des Moines, Iowa, during the annual Borlaug Dialogue on 22 October, 2025.