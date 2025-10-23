Abdul Awal Mintoo awarded 2025 Top Agri-Food Pioneer (TAP)
The World Food Prize Foundation has awarded Abdul Awal Mintoo the Top Agri-Food Pioneer (TAP) 2025.
Mintoo is the founder of Lal Teer Seed Ltd, Lal Teer Livestock Development (BD) Ltd, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of National Bank PLC.
This prestigious recognition, coinciding with the Foundation's 39th anniversary, celebrates Mintoo's outstanding contributions to transforming food systems and strengthening global food security. Lal Teer Seed Ltd and Lal Teer Livestock Development (BD) Ltd are concerns of Multimode Group, founded by Mintoo in 1981.
The World Food Prize Foundation, based in Iowa, USA, honors individuals who have made exceptional achievements in improving the quality, quantity, and availability of food worldwide. The Foundation's Council of Advisors, comprising former Heads of State, Ministers, and global leaders in agricultural science, education, and policy, oversees the selection of laureates whose work has significantly advanced human development and food sustainability, said a press release today.
The award celebrates individuals, whose work has had a profound impact on the global system, reflecting innovative science, leadership, and dedication to addressing critical issues in agriculture and food security. The selection of the laureates is announced in Washington DC, in the spring of the year.
The World Food Prize is awarded in partnership with the US Department of State. The laureates were honored at the prestigious Laureate Award Ceremony, held at the historic State Capitol in Des Moines, Iowa, during the annual Borlaug Dialogue on 22 October, 2025.
"Food security begins with empowering farmers," Mintoo said at the award-giving ceremony. "Our mission is to provide them with the tools and knowledge to break the cycle of poverty while contributing to global food resilience."
He also emphasized developing resilient crop varieties to combat the challenges posed by climate change and global warming.
"The 2025 TAP list showcases the extraordinary diversity, talent, and resolve of individuals working across borders and disciplines to build a more sustainable and just global food system," said Mashal Husain, President, World Food Prize Foundation.
"In a world facing urgent and interwoven crises, these honorees are fearless change-makers driving impact where it matters most and offering real hope for the future." he added.