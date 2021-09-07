Satkhira school sees 50 child marriages

A total of 66 girl students of Alipur Adarsha Girls High School in Satkhira were married off this year during the closure of the school due to coronavirus. At least 50 of them were victims of child marriage.

School authorities, guardians and rights workers said there has been an unprecedented increase in child marriages as educational institutions have remained closed for a long time.

Headmaster of the Alipur girls high school, Md Abdul Latif, went to the school for administrative activities almost every day despite the prolonged closure of the school. He is preparing to reopen the school on 12 September as per government decision. But with such a huge number of girls now married, Latif cannot expect everything to be the same after the school reopens.

Latif, from his prior experience, knows that few of the married girls would be able to resume studies.