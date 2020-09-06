SAU professor Abu Bakr dies from coronavirus

Professor Abu Bakr Siddique, chairman of microbiology and immunology department of Sylhet Agriculture University, died from coronavirus on Saturday night, reports UNB.
According to the public relations department of the university, Abu Bakar, who was infected with coronavirus, was undergoing treatment Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital where he died at night.
Abu Bakar Siddique started teaching in 2000 at the then Sylhet Government Veterinary College.
He held various important positions including the dean of the faculty of veterinary, animal and biomedical sciences of Sylhet Agricultural University.
Vice-chancellor Md Matiar Rahman Howladar has expressed deep shock at his death and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.