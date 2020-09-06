SAU professor Abu Bakr dies from coronavirus

Prothom Alo English Desk

Professor Abu Bakr Siddique, chairman of microbiology and immunology department of Sylhet Agriculture University, died from coronavirus on Saturday night, reports UNB.

According to the public relations department of the university, Abu Bakar, who was infected with coronavirus, was undergoing treatment Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital where he died at night.




Advertisement

Abu Bakar Siddique started teaching in 2000 at the then Sylhet Government Veterinary College.

He held various important positions including the dean of the faculty of veterinary, animal and biomedical sciences of Sylhet Agricultural University.

Vice-chancellor Md Matiar Rahman Howladar has expressed deep shock at his death and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

More News

COVID-19: DGHS reports 14.02pc detection rate testing 11,354 samples

A scientist filters out samples during the research and development of a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a laboratory of BIOCAD biotechnology company in St Petersburg, Russia, 11 June 2020.

Rohingya leaders 'satisfied' with the environment at Bhashan Char

An aerial view of Bhashan Char where Rohingyas are set to be shifted.

Council recommends cancelling 31 freedom fighters’ certificates

Council recommends cancelling 31 freedom fighters’ certificates

‘Malaysia bans foreigners from 12 countries including Bangladesh’

Foreign workers from Bangladesh wait at an airport carpark turned into an immigration depot at Sepang of Malaysia.