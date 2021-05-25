Saudi-bound Bangladeshi migrants face pressure of additional costs

Bangladeshi migrant workers now face additional pressure due to fresh restrictions imposed by the Saudi government, stakeholders have said.

Besides, migrants also face uncertainty over joining work within the stipulated time.

Stakeholders said the oil rich country imposed some restrictions from 20 May.

The migrants have to stay in institutional quarantine for seven days if they have not had full doses of coronavirus vaccines.

Besides, sample tests have to done before entering hotels and after finishing of the quarantine period. A migrant has to spend additional Tk 50,000 to Tk 70,000 for this.