Nothing has happened to prevent holding election in February: Election commissioner Anwarul

Election commissioner Md Anwarul Islam Sarkar has said that “nothing has occurred yet that could prevent the national election from being held in February.”

“Many things are being discussed in the media, but I hope none of these will affect our election. The election will be held in February, before the month of Ramadan,” he added.

Anwarul Islam made the remarks while responding to questions from journalists after addressing a training session on ‘Enhancing the skills and capacity of police to effectively discharge electoral duties’ at the Sylhet Metropolitan Police Lines Conference Hall on Sunday morning.