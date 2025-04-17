Polytechnic students relax ‘rail blockade’
Polytechnic students on Thursday relaxed their preannounced “rail blockade” programme for the day across the country as part of their movement to press home six-point demands.
Karigori Chhatra Andolan Bangladesh (Polytechnic Students’ Movement Bangladesh) said this in a message in the morning.
The message also mentioned that the Polytechnic Students’ Movement Bangladesh will attend a meeting with the education adviser. The “rail blockade” programme will remain relaxed during the meeting.
The next course of action will be announced for all the polytechnic institutes based on the results of the meeting.
Speaking to Prothom Alo around 10:00 am today, Karigori Chhatra Andolan Bangladesh chief executive adviser Rahmat Ul Alam Shihab said the education adviser has requested them not to enforce any programme on the streets further without holding any meeting with him.
That is why today’s rail blockade programme has been relaxed until the next decision after the meeting with the education adviser, he added.
* More to follow …