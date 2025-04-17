Polytechnic students relax ‘rail blockade’

Polytechnic students on Thursday relaxed their preannounced “rail blockade” programme for the day across the country as part of their movement to press home six-point demands.

Karigori Chhatra Andolan Bangladesh (Polytechnic Students’ Movement Bangladesh) said this in a message in the morning.

The message also mentioned that the Polytechnic Students’ Movement Bangladesh will attend a meeting with the education adviser. The “rail blockade” programme will remain relaxed during the meeting.