PM Hasina calls for a negotiated end to Ukraine war

Leader of the opposition and head of the Labour Party Sir Keir Starmer on Saturday said 'Bangladesh and the UK are bound by excellent ties and further reinforced by the British-Bangladesh diaspora', reports UNB.

He observed this during his meeting with prime minister Sheikh Hasina at her place of residence here.

The prime minister is in London on a four-day visit to attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

According to a press release, Sheikh Hasina reiterated her profound condolences at the Queen's demise.

Starmer thanked the prime minister for her tribute in memory of the Queen.

They also recalled Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's meeting and personal rapport with the former Labour prime minister Harold Wilson.