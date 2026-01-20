Verdict in Chankharpul case to be delivered 26 Jan, not today
The verdict in the case concerning crimes against humanity committed in the Chankharpul area of the capital during the July mass uprising will not be delivered Tuesday.
Instead, the judgment will be announced on 26 January.
A three-member International Crimes Tribunal-1, headed by justice Md Golam Mortuza Mazumder, rescheduled the date for delivering the verdict today.
The other two members of the tribunal, justice Md Shafiul Alam Mahmud and justice Md Mohitul Haque Enam Chowdhury, were also present at the time.
Speaking today, Justice Golam Mortuza Mazumder said, “We are sorry. The verdict is not ready. The judgment in this case will be delivered on 26 January.”
The hearing of arguments in the case concluded on 24 December. On that day, the tribunal had stated that the verdict would be delivered on 20 January.
However, as the judgment was not ready today, 26 January has now been fixed as the new date for its delivery.