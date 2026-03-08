International Women's Day today

International Women's Day is being observed today, Sunday, across the country as elsewhere in the world.

The president and the prime minister have issued separate messages marking the day.

The United Nations has been observing the day as International Women's Day since 1975. This year's theme of the day is- "GIVE TO GAIN".

The day is being celebrated worldwide through various programmes to highlight the need for immediate action, not just discussions, regarding women's rights and dignity, and celebrate women's economic, political and social achievements.