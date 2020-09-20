Scientist Bijon Kumar Sil leaves for Singapore

He was born in Bonpara village in Boraigram upazila of the district in 1961. Though he is a Bangladesh citizen by birth, he is now a citizen of Singapore. He came to Bangladesh on tourist visa which expired on 1 July.

After that, he applied for change of NVR (No Visa Required) as a Bangladeshi citizen by birth following rules.

However, the home affairs ministry advised Bijon to apply for employment visa as a foreigner or passport holder of another country as per the conventional rules. The ministry also extended validity of his tourist visa for one year.

On 1 February, the scientist had joined the microbiology department of Gono Bishwabidyalay in Savar. He is the lead researcher at Gonoshasthaya Pharmaceuticals and involved in several crucial projects including antigen and antibody kits.