Bangladesh, Greece vow to strengthen bilateral ties further

Foreign minister Hasan Mahmud and his Greek counterpart George Gerapetritis vowed to forge bilateral cooperation in different areas including migration and mobility, trade and investment, shipping, manpower and recruitment, development of renewable and alternative energy infrastructure.

The expressed the commitment during a bilateral meeting in the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center in Athens on Tuesday, on the sidelines of the 9th Our Ocean Conference from 15 to 17 April, according to a press release.