Cold-related deaths higher in Rangpur, Barishal

The researchers presented the graph of cold-related deaths in two ways in this study. First, they presented the number of deaths in winter against every one million people from 2009 to 2021. According to that, the number of people who died due to cold was the highest in Rangpur. Barishal is in second place in terms of cold-related deaths followed by Rajshahi, Khulna, Sylhet, Chattogram, Mymensingh and Dhaka. The mortality rate per one thousand square km is also the highest in Rangpur followed by Barishal, Rajshahi, Khulna, Sylhet, Dhaka, Mymensingh and Chattogram division.

Rangpur is one of the poorest divisions of the country. The severity of cold is also very high there. According to the research, the division has a poverty rate of 42 per cent and some 25 per cent of the total populations of the division are extremely poor. The temperature was the lowest in the previous 12 winter seasons until 2021 in Rangpur. The average temperature in the month of January there was 10.74 degree Celsius. Rajshahi was second in the list of divisions with the lowest temperatures. Chattogram was warmer in this time period as compared to other divisions.

75-year-old Fulbi Begum came to collect a blanket distributed at the initiative of the Prothom Alo Trust. She lives in a dilapidated hut alone. She lives by begging.

After getting the blanket she told Prothom Alo that the almost worn out bamboo fence around her house was not enough to save her from the biting cold. Therefore a blanket means a lot to her.