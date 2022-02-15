Search committee to consider names from political parties till last minute

The search committee will consider names from registered political parties up till submission of its recommendation to the president for appointing the chief election commissioner and other commissioners.

Some senior journalists disclosed this after a meeting with the search committee on Tuesday afternoon.

Channel i head of news Shykh Seraj, senior journalist Monjurul Ahsan Bulbul, Bangladesh Protidin editor Naem Nizam and the Business Standard editor Inam Ahmed attended the meeting.