Bangladesh

Search committee to consider names from political parties till last minute

Special Correspondent
Dhaka
30 parties, associations propose names to search committee
The search committee will consider names from registered political parties up till submission of its recommendation to the president for appointing the chief election commissioner and other commissioners.

Some senior journalists disclosed this after a meeting with the search committee on Tuesday afternoon.

Channel i head of news Shykh Seraj, senior journalist Monjurul Ahsan Bulbul, Bangladesh Protidin editor Naem Nizam and the Business Standard editor Inam Ahmed attended the meeting.

Search committee chief justice Obaidul Hasan presided over the meeting held at the Judges Lounge of the Supreme Court.

Emerging from the meeting, Monjurul Ahsan Bulbul and Naem Nizam talked to newsmen.

They said the search committee has time till 24 February to recommend names to the president. They would submit the recommendation within the stipulated time.

The search committee members said they would consider names if any political party, which hadn't proposed their names earlier, proposes names.

The search committee set 5:00pm Friday to propose names of qualified persons for the formation of the election commission.

A total of 24 political parties, six social and cultural organisations and many individuals submitted names within the time.

A total of 15 political parties including BNP and Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) refrained from submitting any names.

The time was extended till 5:00pm Monday again for the submission of names from the political parties.

Monjurul Ahsan said they have made several proposals to the search committee.

The persons who will be recommended to the president must be honest and competent. The names of those involved in financial irregularities should not be recommended. Representation of minorities and women has to be ensured.

