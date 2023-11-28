39 more BNP leaders-activists sentenced

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court in Dhaka handed down different terms of punishment to 39 leaders-activists of BNP and its associate organisations in three different cases on Monday.

The convicted persons are thana and ward level leaders and activist of the opposition party. The court issued arrest warrants against them as they were not present in the court during the announcement of the verdicts.

With this, a total of 584 BNP leaders-activists got convicted in 34 cases in last three months. However, many of the persons were convicted in more than one case. These cases were filed on charges of obstructing police, vandalising and torching vehicles and hurling crude bombs.

Two of the three cases disposed of on Monday were filed in September 2018.

One was filed in Uttarkhan over the allegation of beating up police. CMM court’s magistrate Mohammad Joshim handed two and half years of imprisonment to 16 BNP leaders-activists in this case.