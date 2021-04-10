Senior journalist Hassan Shahriar passes away

Hassan Shahriar, a veteran journalist and former Jatiya Press Club (JPC) president, passed away at a city hospital on Saturday. He was 76.

Shahriar, also a two-term president of Commonwealth Journalists' Association (CJA), breathed his last at Impulse Hospital around 11:45am while undergoing treatment there, JPC joint secretary Mainul Alam said.

He said Shahriar was admitted to the hospital around 1:30am on Friday with various symptoms of coronavirus, including fever, cough and breathing problem.

Mainual said Shahriar underwent Covid-19 test a week back but the result came out negative. “Later, he was admitted to hospital with 80 per cent damaged lungs and serious breathing problem.”