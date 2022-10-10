PM opens Modhumoti, third Shitalakhya bridges

The bridge with walkways has 38 spans - five in river and 33 in east and west ends. The width of the bridge along with walkways is 22.15 meters.

The Shitalakhya river separates the Bandar upazila and Sonargoan upazila from the district head quarter.

These two Upazilas are not directly connected to the district head quarter by road. Kanchpur bridge (Shitalakhya-1 Bridge) has to be used to go the district head quarter from the two upazilas which requires nearly 30 km of travelling by road to cross just 3 to 5 km distance through the river by boat.

Several thousands of people living in Bandar upazila cross the river Shitalakhya by boat every day for work in Narayangonj and Munshigonj. Similarly, people from Narayangonj and Munshigonj also cross the river Shitalakhya by boat to come to Bandar or Sonargoan upazila. The 3rd Shitalakhya bridge at Bandar upazila, Narayanganj will establish direct road communication between Bandar upazila and the district head quarter.

Country's economy will get boosted up significantly as it will reduce the travel time of vehicles bound to and from southwestern part of the country.

The bridge will connect Madanganaj of Bandar upazila to the east with Syedpur of Narayanganj Sadar upazila to the west. Now motor-run boats are key communication mode for the people of both sides of the river and other areas to cross it.