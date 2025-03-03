I’ve quit politics and Awami League, Kamal Majumder tells court

Former industries minister of the ousted Awami League government Kamal Ahmed Majumder has told the court that he will not be doing politics anymore.

He also has resigned from the party, he said.

The AL leader and a former state minister said this after being produced before the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Court Monday morning.

Kamal Ahmed Majumder and five others were produced before the court in a case filed over the killing of Atiqul Islam.

The other five persons are former prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s adviser Salman F Rahman, former food minister Quamrul Islam, former inspectors general of police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun and AKM Shahidul Haque.

The court granted the police appeal to show them arrested in this new case.