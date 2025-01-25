Steps being taken to establish specialized commercial courts: Chief Justice
As part of the judicial reform efforts, significant steps are being taken to establish specialised commercial courts, Chief Justice Syed Rifaat Ahmed has said.
He made the remark at the seminar and said that these courts will help resolve commercial disputes quickly, enabling businesses and investors to receive timely and effective legal remedies.
This will boost investor confidence and attract more foreign direct investment, the Chief Justice said adding this initiative will play a vital role in aligning the judiciary with the needs of a changing economy and making the country a competitive and investment-friendly destination.
A press release from the Supreme Court administration shared this information.
The press release also noted that the seminar was held at Dusai Resort in Moulvibazar, with Chief Justice Syed Rifaat Ahmed delivering the keynote speech and Senior Justice Mohammad Ashfaqul Islam of the Appellate Division chairing the session. Judicial officers from various levels working in Sylhet, Habiganj, and Moulvibazar attended the seminar.
Emphasis on constitutional education in curriculum
In his address, Chief Justice Rifaat Ahmed stressed the importance of including constitutional education in the curriculum for the younger generation.
He highlighted that the spontaneous participation of students in the revolution of July-August 2024 demonstrated the growing commitment and awareness of the country’s youth towards constitutionalism and the rule of law.
He also noted that, as part of the ongoing efforts to establish a new democratic system, it has become necessary to introduce young people to the fundamental aspects of constitutionalism from the early stages of education.
The Chief Justice emphasized that providing young people with the opportunity to learn about the civic, political, social, economic, and cultural rights outlined in the constitution will prepare them to contribute to building a just and democratic society.
The press release further mentioned that the Chief Justice emphasized the introduction of new methods as part of judicial reforms, with a focus on the effective implementation of existing constitutional provisions.
The Chief Justice also noted that several provisions from the first chapter of Part VI of the Constitution, which have never been effectively implemented, need to be reconsidered in light of the current changing circumstances.
He specifically requested Senior Justice Mohammad Ashfaqul Islam, the Chair of the Supreme Court’s Special Committee for Judicial Reform, to explore the possibility of appointing additional judges under Article 98 of the Constitution and conducting High Court Division sessions outside the capital, as per Article 100.
The Chief Justice also suggested that necessary rules be formulated under Articles 107 (3) and (4) to strengthen the bicameral structure of the Supreme Court.
Judiciary moving towards digitalization
The Chief Justice mentioned the significant progress made in establishing the Supreme Court Secretariat and noted that the court is working on the introduction of fellowships to enhance the capacity of judicial officers, alongside the creation of necessary policies for the transfer and promotion of subordinate court judges.
The judiciary is advancing towards digitalization. As part of this, paperless operations have already begun in the Supreme Court's company bench, and this process will be extended to district courts across the country in the future.
He also said that the helpline service, launched by the Supreme Court, is benefiting those seeking judicial services and ensuring transparency and accountability in the delivery of justice.