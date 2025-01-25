Steps being taken to establish specialized commercial courts: Chief Justice

As part of the judicial reform efforts, significant steps are being taken to establish specialised commercial courts, Chief Justice Syed Rifaat Ahmed has said.

He made the remark at the seminar and said that these courts will help resolve commercial disputes quickly, enabling businesses and investors to receive timely and effective legal remedies.

This will boost investor confidence and attract more foreign direct investment, the Chief Justice said adding this initiative will play a vital role in aligning the judiciary with the needs of a changing economy and making the country a competitive and investment-friendly destination.

A press release from the Supreme Court administration shared this information.

The press release also noted that the seminar was held at Dusai Resort in Moulvibazar, with Chief Justice Syed Rifaat Ahmed delivering the keynote speech and Senior Justice Mohammad Ashfaqul Islam of the Appellate Division chairing the session. Judicial officers from various levels working in Sylhet, Habiganj, and Moulvibazar attended the seminar.