21 Aug grenade attack: Leave to appeal hearing Tuesday

The Appellate Division has set Tuesday as the date for hearing on two separate leave to appeal pleas, filed by the state, against the acquittal order of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) acting chairman Tarique Rahman and other accused in the 21 August grenade attack (murder and explosives) case .

An Appellate Division bench led by justice Md Ashfaqul Islam set the date today, Monday.

Earlier on 15 May, a six-member Appellate Division bench led by chief justice Syed Refaat Ahmed adjourned the hearing until 26 May.