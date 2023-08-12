BNP’s claim having international support untrue: PM

Prime minister and Awami League president Sheikh Hasina today said there is no international support in favour of BNP as the party has already been branded as a forum of looters.

She said this in her introductory speech in the Awami League Central Working Committee (ALCWC) meeting at Ganabhaban here this evening.

The prime minister urged the countrymen to stay alert against all conspiracies of BNP and Jamaat as they are out to frustrate democracy and destroy the country.

"Stay alert against the killers, terrorists, militants, grenade attackers, 10-truck firearms smugglers as they are making all out efforts to destroy the country," she said.

“Despite the BNP is talking about the democracy, the party has no faith in democracy,” the prime minister said, adding that "BNP only knows how to destroy the country.”

AL general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader conducted the meeting.