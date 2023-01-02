Respond immediately to false info against Bangladesh

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Monday said that Bangladesh’s ambassadors to other countries have been instructed to speak up against false allegations made against Bangladesh themselves and not wait for an official response from Dhaka.

On Sunday, the foreign minister presided over an interministerial meeting, where law minister Anisul Huq, home minister Asaduzzaman Khan and senior officials of law enforcement agencies were present.

In the meeting, it was decided that a committee will be formed which will work to curb anti-Bangladesh propaganda.