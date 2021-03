Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) on Sunday imposed a ban on the transport and use of fireworks and firecrackers on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat, reports UNB.



The holy night is scheduled to be observed on Monday.

DMP commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam announced the ban in a press release on Sunday. It will be in force from 6pm on Monday to 6am on Tuesday, the press release said.