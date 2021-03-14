Shab-e-Barat to be observed 29 March

Bangladeshi Muslims will observe holy Shab-e-Barat on the night of 29 March as the Shaban moon was not sighted in the country on Sunday.

The decision was taken at the national moon sighting committee meeting in the evening chaired by religious affairs ministry secretary Md Nurul Islam.

The announcement was made after analysing data collected from the district administrations, Islamic Foundation, Bangladesh Meteorological Department, and Space Research and Remote Sensing Institute.

Shab-e-Barat is observed on the 15th night of the Arabic month of Shaban. Muslims offer special prayers, recite the Quran, and take part in other religious rituals.