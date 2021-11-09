Shaheed Noor Hossain Day on Wednesday

Shaheed Noor Hossain Day will be observed on Wednesday, commemorating the martyrdom of a young pro-democracy activist during the anti-Ershad movement in the late 80s, reports UNB.

On 10 November 1987, Noor Hossain, a leader of Awami Jubo League, was killed in police firing when he had staged protests against the then autocratic rule of Lt Gen HM Ershad at the capital’s zero point near Gulistan.