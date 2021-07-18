Shamsul Alam sworn in as state minister for planning

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina was not present at the oath-taking ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic. A few ministers were present at the programme. Cabinet secretary Khandoker Anwarul Islam conducted the oath-taking ceremony.
Shamsul Alam, a professor at Bangladesh Agricultural University, has worked as a member of the General Economics Division under the planning ministry for 12 consecutive years. He was appointed to the post in 2009. After that, his contract was extended several times. His contract expired on 30 June, this year.
With Shamsul Alam, the number of state ministers in the current government stands at 20. Besides, there are 26 full ministers and 3 deputy ministers in the cabinet including prime minister Sheikh Hasina.