Shamsul Alam sworn in as state minister for planning

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Prof Shamsul Alam has been sworn in as the state minister for planning ministry
Shamsul Alam has been sworn in as state minister. He has been appointed as the state minister of planning ministry.

President Mohammad Abdul Hamid administered the oath to him at Bangabhaban on Sunday evening. The president's press secretary Md Joynal Abedin confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina was not present at the oath-taking ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic. A few ministers were present at the programme. Cabinet secretary Khandoker Anwarul Islam conducted the oath-taking ceremony.

Shamsul Alam, a professor at Bangladesh Agricultural University, has worked as a member of the General Economics Division under the planning ministry for 12 consecutive years. He was appointed to the post in 2009. After that, his contract was extended several times. His contract expired on 30 June, this year.

With Shamsul Alam, the number of state ministers in the current government stands at 20. Besides, there are 26 full ministers and 3 deputy ministers in the cabinet including prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

