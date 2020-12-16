Sheikh Hasina-Narendra Modi virtual Summit Thursday

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi will hold a virtual Summit on Thursday as the two time-tested friends look for joint celebrations of mega events in 2021 and stronger collaboration in post-COVID era, reports news agency UNB.

Bangladesh and India will chart out plans to take the "rock-solid and historic" Dhaka-Delhi relations to the next level expanding areas of cooperation between the two countries following the Summit.

Bangladesh is celebrating birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and will celebrate 50 years of Bangladesh’s War of Liberation, and the establishment of India-Bangladesh bilateral diplomatic ties in year 2021.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 11:30am, said an official.

The Summit will be preceded by the signing ceremony of the MoUs/Protocols on the same day.