Hasina-Modi talks expected to yield 9 MoUs: Foreign minister

Bangladesh and India are expected to ink nine Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) as prime minister Sheikh Hasina is set to hold talks with her counterpart Narendra Modi on Thursday, foreign minister AK Abdul Momen said today, Tuesday.

“It is likely as many as nine MoUs on different sectors will be signed during their virtual meeting . . . but these are yet to be finalized (while) they (officials) are still working on it,” he told BSS.

Momen’s comments came as update on the talks preparedness as officials at his office earlier said the number of the MoUs to be signed could be as high as four.

The meeting of the two premiers on virtual platform would among other things would witness reopening of an old railway link, Chilahati-Haldibari rail route, after 55 years since it was snapped during India-Pakistan war in 1965, when Bangladesh was part of Pakistan.