Shop owners protest to halt eviction at Fulbaria Super Market

Shop owners have taken to the streets to halt the eviction drive at Gulistan's Fulbaria Super Market-2. The Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) could yet start the scheduled eviction drive due to the procession until 12:15pm.

According to DSCC, there are 911 shops in this shopping mall outside of the official design. Some of these shops were set up in the place of toilets, elevators and walkways. The eviction drive was scheduled to begin at 11:00am on Tuesday. Three executive magistrates also came to the spot at the scheduled time. But before that, the owners and employees of the shop took position on the road in front of the mall.