Karnaphuli Tunnel: Daily expense 3.7 million, income 1 million

However, the implementation of the Matarbari deep-sea port has been postponed by three years, meaning it will not open before 2030.

Meanwhile, the industrial zones that were supposed to be established in the southern parts of Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar have also not been implemented.

In this situation, today—Tuesday—marks one year since traffic officially began using the tunnel. The tunnel was opened for use on 29 October last year, and it was inaugurated by then-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina the day before.

Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, adviser to the Road Transport and Bridges Ministry, told Prothom Alo that if the Matarbari sea port becomes operational and the economic zones in Cox’s Bazar and Anwara, Chattogram, are established in the future, there will be a need for the tunnel. However, these projects have not yet materialized.

It can now certainly be said that there was no need to build the tunnel at this time. If there is no traffic and no income, what could be the purpose of constructing it? One objective may have been to gain praise, while another reason could be corruption. Now, we are discussing how to increase traffic and revenue with this tunnel.