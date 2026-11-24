Hasina will be arrested if she visits any Bangladeshi mission abroad: Shama Obaed
State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam has said that ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be arrested if she visits any Bangladesh diplomatic mission abroad, including the one in Delhi.
She said the Constitution contains no provision requiring the government to issue passports to individuals convicted of crimes against humanity.
Shama Obaed made the remarks in response to questions from journalists at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka on Tuesday morning.
Saying that Sheikh Hasina and other fugitives would be arrested if they returned to Bangladesh, Shama Obaed said, "They will be arrested immediately. They will have to go to prison, to the Central Jail. There will be no exception. The Bangladesh Government has had no discussion with anyone about sending a plane, helicopter, bus, car or rickshaw to bring them back. Clear?"
Regarding Sheikh Hasina's passport, Shama Obaed said, "The 1972 Constitution clearly states that if a person has been convicted of a crime against humanity, the Bangladesh Government is not compelled to give her any passport, any NID or anything else. There will be no exception to this."
Stating that every Bangladesh mission abroad is considered part of Bangladesh's territory, the State Minister said, "Any of our 84 missions is considered Bangladesh territory. Wherever they go, they will be arrested."
Asked whether the authorities had the capacity to arrest Sheikh Hasina if she visited the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi, Shama Obaed Islam said, "People do not even know where she is. Nobody knows. Have you seen her face? You are journalists. Have you seen her since she fled? We have not seen her. Whether she goes somewhere or not is immaterial."
The State Minister said Bangladesh was maintaining diplomatic communication with the Indian Government to bring back individuals accused of crimes. "Those convicted in connection with Hadi's (Osman Hadi) murder, as well as those who committed killings and enforced disappearances during July and August, shed blood or ordered murders, and are now hiding in India and other countries, will all be brought back under the extradition treaty," she said.
Describing former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's proposed return to Bangladesh as political grandstanding, Shama Obaed Islam said, "Let her come on 16 or 17 December. If she comes, she will be arrested and sent to prison. There is no point in this political stunt. Her party activists are trying to create chaos across Bangladesh. She abandoned her party activists and fled when they were in danger. Now she is deliberately trying to put ordinary Awami League members, activists and leaders in danger for no reason."
Reiterating the Foreign Ministry's position on Sheikh Hasina, the State Minister said, "She will come, and if she does, she will be arrested and sent to prison. The law will take its course. As I have said before, the Ministry of Law is handling the matter, and the ministry will explain the relevant legal procedures."
No passports for convicted individuals
Reuters reported, citing a spokesperson for Sheikh Hasina, that she would return to Bangladesh on 16 December.
Recently, the UK-based legal firm Matrix emailed the authorities on Sheikh Hasina's behalf, requesting a passport and a National Identity Card (NID). The firm has since sent another email seeking a response.
Asked whether the Bangladesh Government would respond to Matrix's email, Foreign Affairs State Minister Shama Obaed Islam said Sheikh Hasina was a convicted accused and faced numerous allegations of human rights violations.
She added that the government would treat her in the same way as any other fugitive accused under Bangladeshi law.
Criticising the Reuters report, the State Minister said, "Discussing who is saying what and where while hiding somewhere... Look at the large team you have brought here. Our media's time, the Foreign Ministry's time and the government's time are being wasted. All our time is being wasted discussing this matter."
She further said, "I want to make it absolutely clear: we have said this before, we are saying it now, and whenever you ask us in the future, our answer will remain the same. This individual, along with all other convicted accused, will be treated as accused."