State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam has said that ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be arrested if she visits any Bangladesh diplomatic mission abroad, including the one in Delhi.

She said the Constitution contains no provision requiring the government to issue passports to individuals convicted of crimes against humanity.

Shama Obaed made the remarks in response to questions from journalists at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka on Tuesday morning.

Saying that Sheikh Hasina and other fugitives would be arrested if they returned to Bangladesh, Shama Obaed said, "They will be arrested immediately. They will have to go to prison, to the Central Jail. There will be no exception. The Bangladesh Government has had no discussion with anyone about sending a plane, helicopter, bus, car or rickshaw to bring them back. Clear?"