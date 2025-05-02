Govt doesn’t endorse Fazlur Rahman’s statement: Foreign ministry
The foreign ministry has clarified that the interim government does not support the recent comments made by Maj Gen (retd) ALM Fazlur Rahman, chief of the independent investigation commission on BDR carnage.
The ministry issued a press release in this regard on Friday. Earlier on Wednesday, Shafiqul Alam, the chief adviser’s press secretary, also noted that the interim government does not endorse Fazlur Rahman’s statement.
“The government of Bangladesh would like to clarify that the recent comments made by Maj Gen (retd) ALM Fazlur Rahman on his personal social media account are entirely his own. These views do not reflect the position or policy of the government," the release noted, adding the government does not endorse or support these comments in any way.
The ministry also urged all concerned not to link Fazlur Rahman’s personal remarks to the official stance of the government.
Reaffirming the foreign policy, the foreign ministry added, “Bangladesh remains firmly committed to the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, mutual respect, and peaceful coexistence of all nations.”
National news agency BSS quoted chief adviser’s press secretary Shafiqul Alam on Wednesday as saying that Bangladesh respects the sovereignty and independence of all nations.
"Bangladesh respects the sovereignty and independence of all nations and expects the same from others," he wrote in a statement posted on his verified Facebook account on Wednesday night.
Alam said the comments made by Maj Gen (retd) ALM Fazlur Rahman, the head of the BDR commission, in his social media account yesterday were made in his personal capacity. The interim government does not share his views in any shape or form and does not endorse such rhetorics, he said.
"We urge all not to drag the government of Bangladesh in reference to Major Gen Fazlur Rahman’s personal comments," the press secretary said.