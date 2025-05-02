Govt doesn’t endorse Fazlur Rahman’s statement: Foreign ministry

“The government of Bangladesh would like to clarify that the recent comments made by Maj Gen (retd) ALM Fazlur Rahman on his personal social media account are entirely his own. These views do not reflect the position or policy of the government," the release noted, adding the government does not endorse or support these comments in any way.

The ministry also urged all concerned not to link Fazlur Rahman’s personal remarks to the official stance of the government.

Reaffirming the foreign policy, the foreign ministry added, “Bangladesh remains firmly committed to the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, mutual respect, and peaceful coexistence of all nations.”