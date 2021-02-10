Sikder Group chairman Zainul Haque Sikder dies of coronavirus

Zainul Haque Sikder, the chairman of the Sikder Group of Bangladesh, has died of corona (Inna Lillahi wa Inna Ilahi Raziun).

He died in Dubai at 3pm Bangladesh time Wednesday. He had been undergoing treatment for coronavirus at a Saudi-German hospital in Dubai.

It is learnt that the process of bringing his body to the country has started.

Meanwhile, prime minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed deep condolence over the death of Zainul Haque Sikder.

In a condolence message from the Prime Minister's Office, it was said that prime minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of Zainul Haque Sikder, the chairman of Sikder Group of Industries, eminent social worker and freedom fighter.

The prime minister prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed his deepest condolences to the bereaved family members.