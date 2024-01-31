PM Hasina to open Amar Ekushey Book Fair tomorrow

A total of 937 stalls have been allocated to 635 organisations on the book fair. The authorities have allotted 173 stalls to 120 organisations on the Bangla Academy ground and 764 stalls to 515 organisations at the Suhrawardy Udyan.

A total of 37 pavilions have also been allocated this year.

Last year, a total of 901 stalls were allocated in favour of 601 organisations.

The entire work of the fair is being done by Bangla Academy alone to avoid any criticism, said member secretary of the Amar Ekushey Book Fair Committee Dr KM Muzahidul Islam, adding, "Almost 95 percent work will be done by tomorrow morning".

"In the previous years, some event management companies were involved in fair arrangements which faced some criticism last year", said Muzahidul.

Along with cultural programmes and month-long seminars, there will be arrangements for children and teenagers which include drawing, music and recitation competitions.

Stall allotment for old and newly enlisted publications was accomplished through a digitalised lottery system on 23 January, said the organisers.

Like the previous years, the main stage of the fair will be on the Bangla Academy premises while book unwrapping and 'Lekhak Bolchi' stages will be set up on Suhrawardi Udyan premises, said Mujahidul.

'Shishu Chattar' has also been set up in Sadhu Shanga area beside the Ramna Kali Temple.