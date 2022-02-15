Bangladesh

Sinha murder convicts Prodip, Liaqat appeal against conviction

Prothom Alo English Desk
Suspended police officials Pradip Kumar Das and Liaqat Ali, who have been sentenced to death in a case lodged over the brutal murder of Major (retd) Sinha Md Rashed Khan, have appealed with the High Court (HC) against the lower court sentence, reports BSS.

Confirming the matter to newsmen, Prodip’s lawyer advocate Rana Das Gupta said the appeals were filed with the HC on 14 February.

Earlier on 8 February, the death reference in the case reached the HC for its approval to execute the judgement.

Cox’s Bazar district and sessions judge court on 31 January sentenced former Teknaf police station officer in-charge Prodip Kumar Das and Baharchora police camp inspector Liaqat Ali to death and six others to life imprisonment.

Sinha was killed in police firing at a check-post on Marine Drive Road in Teknaf of Cox’s Bazar district on 31 July 2020. On 5 August, Sinha’s elder sister Sharmin Shahria Ferdous filed the case against nine, including Teknaf police station officer-in-charge Prodip Kumar Das and sub-inspector Liaqat Ali.

