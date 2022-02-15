Sinha murder convicts Prodip, Liaqat appeal against conviction

Cox’s Bazar district and sessions judge court on 31 January sentenced former Teknaf police station officer in-charge Prodip Kumar Das and Baharchora police camp inspector Liaqat Ali to death and six others to life imprisonment.
Sinha was killed in police firing at a check-post on Marine Drive Road in Teknaf of Cox’s Bazar district on 31 July 2020. On 5 August, Sinha’s elder sister Sharmin Shahria Ferdous filed the case against nine, including Teknaf police station officer-in-charge Prodip Kumar Das and sub-inspector Liaqat Ali.