Sinha murder convicts Prodip, Liaqat appeal against conviction

Suspended police officials Pradip Kumar Das and Liaqat Ali, who have been sentenced to death in a case lodged over the brutal murder of Major (retd) Sinha Md Rashed Khan, have appealed with the High Court (HC) against the lower court sentence, reports BSS.

Confirming the matter to newsmen, Prodip’s lawyer advocate Rana Das Gupta said the appeals were filed with the HC on 14 February.

Earlier on 8 February, the death reference in the case reached the HC for its approval to execute the judgement.