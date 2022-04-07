Sinha murder: HC to hear 2 constables’ appeals against life sentence

A Cox’s Bazar court on 31 January sentenced former OC Pradeep and ex-inspector Liakat to death and six others to life imprisonment in the Major Sinha murder case. District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Ismail pronounced the judgment in the presence of all 15 accused in the case. Seven of them were acquitted in the case.
The death references of Pradeep and Liakat reached the High Court on 8 February, and they were shifted to Kashimpur Jail in Gazipur the next day.
Their role on the night
The two appellants, along with their senior officer and fellow defendant Pradeep, were the only ones among the accused who never submitted confessional statement under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. Evidence against them was gleaned from witness statements and the statements of others accused in the case.
On 31 July, 2020, Major Sinha was shot dead at the Shamlapur police check post in Baharchhara Union of Cox’s Bazar while on his way back into town from filming for a travel show. Although not at the scene when Sinha was shot, Sagar Deb and Rubel Sharma placed narcotics in Sinha’s vehicle to frame him acting on the instructions from OC Pradeep.
Apart from murder, the accused were charged with hatching a criminal conspiracy, evidence tampering and perjury.
Sinha’s sister, Sharmin Shahriar Ferdous, moved the Teknaf Senior Judicial Magistrate’s Court accusing nine members of law enforcement agencies of the murder, including former officer-in-charge of Teknaf Model Police Station Pradeep Kumar Das and Baharchhara Police Outpost inspector Liakat Ali, on 5 August.
Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), as the investigating agency, submitted a charge-sheet against 15 people.