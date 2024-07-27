Quota reform movement: Two more coordinators taken to police custody
The police have taken two more coordinators of the Anti-Discriminatory Student Movement that spearheaded the recent quota reform protests to their custody.
Junayed Alam Sarker, additional deputy commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s (DMP) Detective Branch (DB), confirmed the development, saying they took the duo – Sarjis Alam and Hasnat Abdullah – to their custody in the evening on Saturday.
Speaking to Prothom Alo around 8:45 pm, Junayed Alam said, “They have been taken to the DB custody to ensure their personal safety and glean information on the recent developments.”
Earlier, the Detective Branch (DB) of the police took three other coordinators of the quota reform movement to their custody.
On the previous day, a group of plainclothesmen picked up the three coordinators – Nahid Islam, Asif Mahmud, and Abu Baker Majumdar – from the Gonoshasthaya Nagar Hospital in Dhaka in the afternoon.
Few hours later, the DB police confirmed about taking them to their custody. All the five coordinators are students of Dhaka University.