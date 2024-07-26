Nahid, 2 other coordinators picked up by plainclothesmen

Nahid, Asif, and Abu Baker – they all are students of Dhaka University and key coordinators of the Anti-Discriminatory Student Movement that is leading the quota reform movement.

Following their complete shutdown programme and subsequent clashes, Nahid Islam was picked up from his friend’s residence in the Nandipara area of Khilgaon on 19 July. One day later, he was left in the Purbachal area of the city, with injuries in different parts of his body. He had since been receiving treatment at the Gonoshasthaya Nagar Hospital.

The two others – Asif and Abu Baker – were also abducted on the same day, and were released five days later. Asif had also been receiving treatment at the hospital since then, while Abu Baker was accompanying him there.