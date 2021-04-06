Six of a Bangladeshi family found dead in Texas

Six members of a Bangladeshi family were found dead in their home early Monday in Allen, a town of Texas is the US. Police suspect that two brothers committed suicide after killing their mother, father, sister and maternal grandmother.
A ‘suicide note’ left by one of the brothers indicates that they were going through a depression. The suicide note says the brothers decided to murder their family and kill themselves to save the family from ‘sufferings’. Police are investigating the incident.
According to local media reports, a family friend informed the police after failing to contact them over the phone. Police rushed to their house at Pine Bluff Drive and found them dead. The law enforcers said the six had been shot dead. They also recovered pistols from the house.
The deceased are twin brothers Farhan Towhid and Farbin Towhid, 19, elder brother Tanvir Towhid, 21, mother Ireen Islam, 56, father Towhidul Islam, 54, and grandmother Altafunnesa, 77.
Local police said the two brothers apparently killed the four family members before killing themselves.
Farhan posted a long ‘suicide note’ on Instagram where he said “I killed myself and my family members.”
He also mentioned that he had been battling depression since he was a ninth-grader. He also wrote that his elder brother too was fighting depression.
Farhan posted on Instagram last February that his brother had told him, “We will kill ourselves and our family if we can’t fix everything in a year.”
Police Sergeant Jon Felty, who recovered the bodies, said he has been living in the town for 21 years but never came across such a tragic incident.
Police suspect the incident took place on Saturday. Tanvir legally bought the pistol recently.
Family friends from Bangladeshi community in the locality were in utter shock hearing the incident. They said the family seemed to be happy from outside.
Bangladeshi Association of North Texas is making preparations for the funeral.
The association’s president Hasmat Mobin said they are likely to bury the bodies on Wednesday after the authorities complete the postmortem.
Hasmat said Towhidul Islam was born and raised in Old Dhaka and went to the US through DV lottery around 22 years ago. He was working in Citi Bank in a good position.