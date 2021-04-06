Six of a Bangladeshi family found dead in Texas

Six members of a Bangladeshi family were found dead in their home early Monday in Allen, a town of Texas is the US. Police suspect that two brothers committed suicide after killing their mother, father, sister and maternal grandmother.

A ‘suicide note’ left by one of the brothers indicates that they were going through a depression. The suicide note says the brothers decided to murder their family and kill themselves to save the family from ‘sufferings’. Police are investigating the incident.

According to local media reports, a family friend informed the police after failing to contact them over the phone. Police rushed to their house at Pine Bluff Drive and found them dead. The law enforcers said the six had been shot dead. They also recovered pistols from the house.

The deceased are twin brothers Farhan Towhid and Farbin Towhid, 19, elder brother Tanvir Towhid, 21, mother Ireen Islam, 56, father Towhidul Islam, 54, and grandmother Altafunnesa, 77.

Local police said the two brothers apparently killed the four family members before killing themselves.