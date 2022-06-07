Six-point had reset history: analysis

The course of South Asian history was reset for a second time in 26 years after Indian sub-continent’s partition as Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman declared the Six-point in 1966, paving ways for independent Bangladesh’s emergence, analysts said.

Political history analyst Professor Sirajul Islam Chowdhury said Bangladesh’s founder made the declaration from the same venue where another great Bengali Sher-e-Bangla AK Fazlul Huq had placed the Lahore Resolution for creation of Pakistan in 1940.

He said the history kept the task of leading Bangladesh’s independence struggle for Sheikh Mujib while, despite being courageous it was not possible on “the Tiger of Bengal’s” part to do it.

“Mr Huq’s work was not a strange incident (and) it did not bring him any danger. But what Sheikh Mujib did was dangerous for him,” he said in a recent interview with BSS managing editor Anisur Rahman coinciding with the Six-Point Day.

He said Bangabandhu had to take risk of being exposed to gallows, while “Lahore town either was not prepared for hearing the Six-Point in 1966, unlike the case of Lahore Resolution in 1940”.