Bangladesh

Sixth population and housing census 15-21 June

Prothom Alo English Desk
default-image

The next Population and Housing Census will take place in the country between 15 and 21 June this year, reports news agency BSS.

This is for the first time the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) has taken an initiative to conduct “Digital Census” in the country in a bid to keep pace with the changing world, provide accurate data and also to make contributions in government’s effort to build “Digital Bangladesh”.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The BBS under the Statistics and Informatics Division will implement the sixth Population & Housing Census work.

In this census, using GIS (Geographic Information System) based digital map, data of all households of the country will be collected simultaneously through Computer Assisted Personal Interviewing (CAPI) method using digital device ‘tabs’, said a press release.

Advertisement

The release said that census will be conducted under the name “Population & Housing Census-2022”. The data from the field-level for the census will be collected from 15 June to 21 June while this will also be considered as “Census Week”.

The midnight of 14 June (zero hour of 15 June) will be considered as “Census Reference Point or Time”. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina would address the nation at any time before the census.

Read more from Bangladesh
Post Comment
Advertisement
Advertisement