Sixth population and housing census 15-21 June

The BBS under the Statistics and Informatics Division will implement the sixth Population & Housing Census work.
In this census, using GIS (Geographic Information System) based digital map, data of all households of the country will be collected simultaneously through Computer Assisted Personal Interviewing (CAPI) method using digital device ‘tabs’, said a press release.
The release said that census will be conducted under the name “Population & Housing Census-2022”. The data from the field-level for the census will be collected from 15 June to 21 June while this will also be considered as “Census Week”.
The midnight of 14 June (zero hour of 15 June) will be considered as “Census Reference Point or Time”. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina would address the nation at any time before the census.