Despite lower electricity demand on weekend people suffer

During the weekend on Friday and Saturday when consumers expect an uninterrupted power supply against a lower electricity demand they had no luck this week.

Power cuts on Friday were like a usual working day when demand for electricity soars as offices and businesses operate, reports UNB.

Official figures show, though the situation has improved to a certain level following the restoration of power supply across the country after a 7-hour national grid failure on October 4, still the power generation could not reach the previous level.