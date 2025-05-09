Bangladesh to urge India to stop border push-ins

In the first week of May, at least 167 people, including Rohingya, were pushed into Bangladesh from India through various border points. Diplomatic sources say more than a hundred others may also be sent in the same way soon.

The government of Bangladesh is seriously concerned about these incidents, which go against the border management system agreed upon by both countries. A senior official told Prothom Alo on Thursday that a formal message will soon be sent to the Indian High Commission in Dhaka, requesting urgent steps to stop these push-ins.

From 4 to 7 May, 167 people were pushed into Bangladesh through five districts—73 through Khagrachhari, 46 through Kurigram, 23 through Sylhet, 15 through Moulvibazar, and 10 through Chuadanga—according to diplomatic and law enforcement sources.