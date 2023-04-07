Quality of maternal healthcare in Bangladesh questioned

Questions have been raised about the quality of maternal healthcare in the country. Half of the expectant mothers aren’t receiving essential prenatal care. In fact government records say that people of the poorest section are lagging behind in receiving maternal care.

Statistics says, more than 80 per cent pregnant women of the country are taking prenatal care only once. This care has reached almost universal level. However, World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended taking this care at least four times before giving birth.

A study from two years ago had found that 52 per cent of pregnant women were taking prenatal care four times. However, officials of the directorate general of family planning say that the actual rate of women taking the care is even lower.