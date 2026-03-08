Dhaka WASA MD Abdus Salam resigns

Abdus Salam Bapari has resigned from his position as managing director (MD) of Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (WASA).

He submitted his resignation today, Sunday, to the secretary’s office of the Local Government Ministry, after which it was accepted.

A source at the local government ministry confirmed this information to Prothom Alo.

Abdus Salam was controversially appointed as MD of Dhaka WASA during the final days of the interim government. Previously, he had served as the additional chief engineer of the same organisation. During his tenure in that position, he faced allegations of corruption.

On 3 March, Prothom Alo published an investigation into a property in Canada linked to Abdus Salam’s family. Titled “House in the Name of Dhaka WASA MD’s Wife in Canada’s ‘Begumpara,’” the report led to him being barred from attending official government events.