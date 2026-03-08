Dhaka WASA MD Abdus Salam resigns
Abdus Salam Bapari has resigned from his position as managing director (MD) of Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (WASA).
He submitted his resignation today, Sunday, to the secretary’s office of the Local Government Ministry, after which it was accepted.
A source at the local government ministry confirmed this information to Prothom Alo.
Abdus Salam was controversially appointed as MD of Dhaka WASA during the final days of the interim government. Previously, he had served as the additional chief engineer of the same organisation. During his tenure in that position, he faced allegations of corruption.
On 3 March, Prothom Alo published an investigation into a property in Canada linked to Abdus Salam’s family. Titled “House in the Name of Dhaka WASA MD’s Wife in Canada’s ‘Begumpara,’” the report led to him being barred from attending official government events.
As a result, he could not participate in a Dhaka WASA event attended by the local government, rural development and cooperatives minister Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.
Dhaka WASA’s public information officer Imrul Hasan told Prothom Alo over the phone at 4:15 pm that he had just learned Abdus Salam Bapari had resigned.
Meanwhile, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has stated that an investigation has begun into allegations of Abdus Salam’s involvement in money laundering abroad.
Abdus Salam joined Dhaka WASA as an assistant engineer in 1991. According to Dhaka WASA sources, during his career, he received around Tk 25 million in salary and allowances across various posts.