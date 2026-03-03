House in the name of Dhaka WASA MD’s wife in Canada’s ‘Begumpara’

The family of Md Abdus Salam Bapary, managing director (MD) of Dhaka WASA (water and sanitation authority), owns a house in Canada. The property was purchased in 2018 in the names of Abdus Salam Bapary and his wife, Mahbubunnesa.

In 2023, Abdus Salam’s name was removed from the ownership record and replaced with that of one of his sons. Subsequently, full ownership was transferred to his wife.

Abdus Salam was appointed as MD of Dhaka WASA through what critics describe as a controversial process during the closing phase of the interim government.

Previously, he had served as additional chief engineer of the same organisation. Allegations of corruption had been raised against him during his tenure in that post. The discovery of a house in Canada in his wife’s name has now brought fresh scrutiny.

The property is located in Toronto, Canada. Information obtained from the local land registry office shows that the house was purchased on 28 March 2018 in the names of Abdus Salam Bapary and his wife, Mahbubunnesa.