Prothom Alo investigation
House in the name of Dhaka WASA MD’s wife in Canada’s ‘Begumpara’
Under the government servants (conduct) rules, public officials are required to inform the government in advance and obtain approval before acquiring immovable assets such as a house or flat.
The family of Md Abdus Salam Bapary, managing director (MD) of Dhaka WASA (water and sanitation authority), owns a house in Canada. The property was purchased in 2018 in the names of Abdus Salam Bapary and his wife, Mahbubunnesa.
In 2023, Abdus Salam’s name was removed from the ownership record and replaced with that of one of his sons. Subsequently, full ownership was transferred to his wife.
Abdus Salam was appointed as MD of Dhaka WASA through what critics describe as a controversial process during the closing phase of the interim government.
Previously, he had served as additional chief engineer of the same organisation. Allegations of corruption had been raised against him during his tenure in that post. The discovery of a house in Canada in his wife’s name has now brought fresh scrutiny.
Multiple local sources state that the property’s current value is approximately Tk 200 million (20 crores). At the time of purchase, the transaction amounted to roughly Tk 120 million in Bangladeshi currency.
Abdus Salam Bapary was contacted over telephone regarding the matter on 26 February. He said his children had purchased the house. When asked about their professions, he replied that they were all professionals. At one stage in the conversation, he asked that queries be directed to his office and warned that he would file a lawsuit if a report were published concerning “personal” matters.
This correspondent visited the Dhaka WASA office at around 11:30 am last Sunday to seek his comments. It was conveyed on his behalf that he was in a meeting and that further contact would be made later.
Shortly after 2:00 pm that day, questions were sent to Abdus Salam Bapary’s mobile phone and to Dhaka WASA’s public information officer. The queries sought clarification as to when and how the property was purchased, the source of his children’s income, when they completed their studies and started employment, and whether the acquisition of the house had been declared to the government.
Speaking about this, Firoz Mia, an expert on public service law and former additional secretary, told Prothom Alo that if a government servant’s child purchases property in the parent’s name, this too must be declared in advance, specifying the source of funds.
If you wish to write about personal matters, write whatever you like.
After the questions were sent, an official from Abdus Salam Bapary’s office telephoned this correspondent and requested a meeting. At approximately 3:30 pm, the correspondent returned to the Dhaka WASA office. An official escorted him to a room where no one else was present and asked whether there was any way to avoid publication of the report. The official was informed that if the report proved inaccurate, it would not be published; if accurate, it would. What was required was the MD’s statement.
The correspondent was then taken to Abdus Salam Bapary’s office. For nearly an hour and a half, the MD spoke about various matters concerning Dhaka WASA and his past professional experience but did not answer the questions relating to the report.
When asked about the house in Canada, he said he was not prepared to discuss personal matters. He added, “If you wish to write about personal matters, write whatever you like.”
Sources within Dhaka WASA claim that around 2008, Abdus Salam Bapary’s wife Mahbubunnesa travelled to Canada with their two sons. She herself had served as an executive engineer at Dhaka WASA. As she did not return to Bangladesh in due course, she was unable to resume her position. The same sources say that while the sons were still studying, she took them to Canada.
A review of the LinkedIn profile of their son Abrar Maher indicates that he obtained a bachelor’s degree from the University of Toronto in 2021. Their other son, Walid Saher, graduated from the University of Waterloo in 2017. Both mention various work experiences during their studies on their LinkedIn profiles.
Sources at Dhaka WASA suggest that the anti-corruption commission (ACC) could investigate whether the claim that the house was purchased in 2018 from the sons’ employment income is accurate.
Many Bangladeshis own properties in Canada. Homes allegedly acquired through corruption and money laundering are often occupied by the wives and children of Bangladeshi nationals. As a result, certain areas have acquired the nickname “Begumpara”.
Although there has been much discussion in the past about repatriating laundered funds and bringing offenders to justice, little tangible progress has been made.
When asked for comment, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, minister for local government, rural development and cooperatives in the new government, told Prothom Alo, “I don’t know the gentleman so far, nor am I aware of his name. We have had no discussions with him at the ministry.”
The minister further said that it has not yet been two weeks since the BNP assumed office and that he has not fully familiarised himself with the ministry’s affairs.
He said further details could be provided after looking into the matter concerning the MD of Dhaka WASA.
Controversial appointment
Abdus Salam Bapary was appointed as MD of Dhaka WASA on 11 November last year. A gazette notification issued by the local government division on that day confirmed his appointment for three years. His appointment was made with notable haste. On the same day, another notification assigned routine charge of the MD’s duties to the deputy managing director (human resources and administration).
The eligibility criteria in the recruitment notice were amended multiple times in order to accommodate Abdus Salam Bapary. He was also promoted to make him eligible.
Later, without any formal interview process, his name was placed at the top of a three-person shortlist sent to the ministry, which subsequently appointed him. Several experienced and qualified candidates who had applied were not called for an interview.
At the time, the adviser for local government in the interim government was Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain. He resigned on 10 December, the day before the schedule for the 13th parliamentary elections was announced.
Allegations of corruption at the highest levels of Dhaka WASA are longstanding. During the tenure of the Awami League government, allegations of corruption and irregularities were raised against its then managing director, Taqsem A Khan. Following the fall of the Awami League government on 5 August 2024 amid the July mass uprising, Taqsem left the country.
Sources within Dhaka WASA allege that corruption complaints had also been lodged against Abdus Salam. Departmental proceedings were initiated against him. During the previous government he was attached to the office of the chief engineer for nearly four years, effectively kept without substantive responsibilities, akin to being made an Officer on Special Duty (OSD).
After the fall of the Awami League government, he claimed to have been deprived of due opportunities and is said to have used influence to have the departmental case withdrawn.
‘There should be an investigation’
Abdus Salam Bapary joined Dhaka WASA in 1991 as an assistant engineer. Sources within the organisation estimate that over his career he received approximately Tk 25 million in salary and allowances. He was involved with three major projects during his service, with a combined expenditure of nearly Tk 50 billion (5,000 crores).
Iftekharuzzaman, executive director of Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB), believes it would be impossible to purchase a house in Canada without illicit earnings or money laundering.
According to him, it is highly unusual for a public official to accumulate such assets. The transfer of ownership, he suggested, may have been intended to conceal the fact that the property ultimately belongs to Abdus Salam himself.
TIB executive director further stated that a specific investigation should be conducted into allegations of illicit enrichment and unlawful transfer of assets abroad.
Proper accountability should be ensured through due process, pending investigation Iftekharuzzaman added.
Abdus Salam Bapary ought to be suspended for the time being in accordance with appropriate procedures for the investigation, he stated.